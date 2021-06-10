Built in 1953 by the legendary design team Braswell Davis, this breathtaking, modern Neoclassical estate is located on the most sought-after street in Waco. The meticulously updated home is filled with original architectural details including cast plaster mouldings and original hardwoods. Set on over 1 acre full of established live oak trees, an additional 20+ trees have been planted with lush gardens of azaleas, camellias, roses and iris. This elegant estate offers over 6600sqft of entertaining and living space. The beautiful chef’s kitchen includes new SubZero stand alone refrigerator and freezer and a Viking cooktop. Four over-sized bedrooms, each with their own updated ensuite bathroom. There is a generously sized playroom off the kitchen, with additional, newly carpeted space above for a 5th bedroom. The custom designed master suite is a retreat in itself. Overlooking the pool, it offers a wood burning fireplace, gorgeous reclaimed wood beams, energy efficient Lincoln Windows and locally sourced white oak hardwood floors. The master bathroom is filled with Ann Sacks and Walker Zanger tile, Newport Brass fixtures and a Victoria+Albert volcanic limestone bathtub. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream - over 1,000sqft of reclaimed brick porches and lush gardens surround the gorgeous pool. A full bathroom compliments the backyard space, custom designed with floor to ceiling handmade Moroccan Zelige tile, by Cle Tile. The interior and exterior of the home has been freshly painted with new gutters to compliment. For added energy efficiency, the home has been completely spray foamed and new windows have been installed in the kitchen and upstairs bedroom. Do not miss the opportunity to own this amazing home, schedule an exclusive showing today! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,339,000
