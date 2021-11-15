4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,375,000

Craving a life of peace, privacy and flawless opulence? This show-stopping Waco masterpiece could be just what you’re looking for. The lucky new owners of this impeccable property will be treated to a spacious layout and gorgeous views of Lake Waco and the Ridgewood Country Club golf course that will leave you in awe. Even before stepping inside, the striking curb appeal sets the tone for this luxurious residence. A feature staircase and manicured landscaped gardens draw you towards the entry where double doors open to reveal a light-filled and inviting interior that will instantly feel like home. Here, you are treated to a selection of formal and informal living spaces that can be adapted to suit your lifestyle. On-trend flooring, wainscoting and crown molding enhance the home’s stately appeal while walls of windows draw in natural light and also frame the glorious outlook. The living room is set under a soaring vaulted ceiling plus there’s a formal dining room and a game room with a balcony where you can take in the shimmering lake views. For the eager cook and avid entertainer, the kitchen is a gourmet haven that truly must be seen to be believed. Soft-close cabinetry and pull-out drawers offer ample storage while sweeping stone countertops and a center island are also on show. A suite of high-end stainless steel appliances will make preparing meals a pleasure as you cook up a storm for loved ones. Everyone can spread out and relax with four sumptuous bedrooms and four beautifully finished bathrooms including your incredible master suite with a walk-in closet and dream master bath. The guest bedrooms are all a great size with each enjoying easy access to a stylish bathroom. The show-stopping layout boasts a seemingly endless list of extra features including an oversized statement staircase, ceiling fans and a laundry/mudroom with space for a second fridge. There’s a garage and a carport while outside, the impressive inclusions only continue. Hosting guests on cool evenings will be a joy in the dream outdoor seating area with a fire pit. You can prepare a delectable feast with a full outdoor kitchen and on warm summer days, there’s a sparkling pool, with a water feature, and a tennis court for unlimited hours of fun.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,375,000
