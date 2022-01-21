Prestigious and private and located at the back of a cul-de-sac, 16 Hillandale exemplifies quality design and construction. From the solid wood front door to the custom hand carved mesquite floors and the red tile roof, everything was selected with care and an eye for quality and detail. With direct access to the Ridgewood Golf Course, views of Lake Waco and the Ridgewood Marina, this home has it all. As you enter, the beautiful view greets you. Massive great room with high ceilings and a gorgeous custom stone fireplace opens to the dining room. Four bedrooms, two upstairs and two down, each with a private ensuite bath, provide plenty of room for your family and guests. In addition to large closets and built-ins, the primary bedroom includes a large vault. The gourmet kitchen includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer and two large ovens with an abundance of cabinets and storage. Opening to the great room is a wet bar complete with ice maker and beautiful mahogany countertop. This luxury home also includes a wine seller. Whether you enjoy a cozy evening at home or entertaining a large group, 16 Hillandale is the perfect home for you. Come see this paradise for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,390,000
