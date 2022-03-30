4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,400,000

Nestled in the hills surrounding Lake Waco, you will find this meticulously updated home situated amongst mature oak trees. The home boasts an abundance of natural light, Brazilian hardwoods and Carrera marble flooring throughout, a spacious formal living and dining room to entertain, and an upper level balcony that overlooks the pool - the perfect setting to sip your morning coffee. The 10’ decorative wall and established landscaping provides privacy to relax and enjoy the heated pool with spa. The heart of this home is centered around the well appointed chef designed kitchen; no expense was spared. Carrera marble and custom wood cabinetry adorn throughout. The kitchen is well equipped with Thermador appliances which include a 48 inch range with pot filler, convection and steam oven, wall oven with warming drawer, stand alone column refrigerator and freezer, Freedom induction cooktop, two dishwashers and much more. Upstairs, the master suite offers a private living area with a gas fireplace and kitchenette. The master bath features dual vanities, 6 foot cast-iron soaking tub, a luxury custom shower with a Kohler steam generator, dual showerheads, thermostatic controls, and an oversized marble bench. The master walk-in closet will accommodate the largest of wardrobes, has access to the upper level laundry room, and features a sit down vanity and a computer nook. There are two additional en-suite bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Other notable features include Italian made plumbing fixtures throughout the house by House of Rohl , tankless water heater, whole home water softener filtration system, landscape lighting, electric gate, sprinkler system, water spigots on all balconies for ease of cleaning and watering plants, as well as Wi-Fi controlled irrigation on upstairs balcony railing planters. Located close to vanguard College preparatory school, Ridgewood country club, and Lake Waco. A quick drive to Baylor, Shopping, Restaurants, and all Waco has to offer!