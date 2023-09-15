Welcome to this expansive 2450 sq ft home on 20+ acres outside of Waco, Texas. Through a pipe fence you will find a modern open-concept design, this property offers both spaciousness and versatility. The living area is perfect for entertaining, and upstairs you have a second living space that can serve as a game room or media room. The master bathroom features dual sinks, a shower, and a separate tub. In addition to the master suite, you'll find two more bedrooms and a dedicated office space. Outside you'll discover a secluded back patio offering a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature. This property is a dream come true for those with equestrian interests. The impressive 3200 sq ft barn is equipped with a 600 sq ft tack room with AC, a full bathroom, and an amazing revolving saddle rack. In the barn, there are also 6 spacious 10x12 stalls, each complemented by 40 ft runs. Additionally, there are 2 40x60 traps with sheds and 1 20x40 run that's covered on the back side of the barn.