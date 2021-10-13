4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,490,000

Nestled among mature trees with an unobstructed lake view from the front yard, you'll find Brazilian hardwoods and Carrara marble tile adorn the floors throughout this elegant and meticulously remodeled home. On cool nights, unwind with a book by the fire in the large den/study on the main floor. On warm sunny days, lounge by the in-ground swimming pool w/spa or relax under the shade of the towering oak trees amid the beautiful landscaping surrounding this stunning home. No expense was spared in this chef designed kitchen featuring custom wood cabinetry with large Carrara marble island, countertops, and backsplash. All appliances are Thermador including two dishwashers with custom cabinetry doors, 48" range with pot filler, 6 burners, griddle, plate warmer, convection oven, steam oven, built-in microwave, wall oven and warming drawer. Stand-alone column freezer and fridge with custom cabinetry doors flank the disguised walk-in pantry which features a Thermador Freedom induction cooktop, dishwasher, and extra deep sink. Each upstairs bedroom has a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The master suite offers a private living area with gas fireplace and kitchenette equipped with fridge, microwave, and deep sink. The master bath is highlighted by a 6' cast iron soaking tub and complimented with a luxury custom shower featuring a Kohler steam generator, dual shower heads, thermostatic controls, body sprays, a rain head, handheld spray, and oversized marble bench. With the abundance of space, truly a rare find, you'll discover this master closet will accommodate the largest of wardrobes. This one-of-a-kind closet also features a sit-down vanity, computer nook and provides access to the upper floor laundry as well as to the upper balcony over-looking the heated pool and spa, an excellent spot for avid birdwatchers. Other notable features include Italian made plumbing fixtures throughout by House of Rohl, laundry rooms on both floors, tankless hot water heater, whole home water softener/filtration system, landscape lighting, water spigots on all balconies for ease of cleaning/watering plants, 10' decorative brick wall, ample parking for guests, electric gate, garage door, sprinkler system and upstairs balcony railing planter irrigation are all Wi-Fi controlled. Great location within walking distance to Vanguard College Preparatory School and Koehne Park. Close to Ridgewood Country Club and quick drive to Baylor.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,490,000
