4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,675,000

Set within a prestigious location is this breathtaking abode offering the life of luxury you deserve. Your new home features an impressive 4,872 sqft of living space with four plush bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a room for every mood and occasion. As soon as you step into the entry foyer, you are greeted by sweeping hardwood floors and glittering chandeliers that set the tone for this impeccable home. A great room awaits with a vaulted ceiling, a stunning chandelier and a faux fireplace complete with a marble surround for a touch of opulence. This elegant living space flows freely into the formal dining room, also illuminated by sparkling chandeliers. For more relaxed affairs, there is a family room with built-in bookshelves and slider doors that spill out to a covered deck where you can relax and take in the leafy outlook. For those who love to cook, you are treated to a designer kitchen with cornflower blue cabinetry paired with a contemporary lighting fixture for an artistic take on a french modern mix. There are sweeping granite counters, a wet bar and a suite of stainless steel appliances that include a wine fridge, dishwasher and both a built-in cooktop and drop-in range. The breakfast nook is set under two skylights. Your decadent owner’s suite is fit for a king with lake views, a high ceiling, dual closets, access to the patio and a gas fireplace for a cozy ambience. At the end of the day, the luxurious ensuite will delight with granite throughout, dual vanities and a tiled shower for the ultimate relaxation. Step out to your extended patio to enjoy, relax, and take-in the breathtaking lake views and sunsets. The list of features is long and impressive with extra inclusions such as double-pane windows, storm doors and windows and a storm shelter. The lot is fully fenced and there is a sprinkler system to keep the lawns and manicured gardens looking lush year-round. Wiring for surround sound ensures the full entertainment experience and there is also a computer nook, ceiling fans throughout and a vacuum system. There is also a security system, an attached three-car garage, plush window coverings and so much more to discover. You will live only moments from Lake Waco and the luxurious Ridgewood Country Club.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …