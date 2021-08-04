4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,675,000

Set within a prestigious location is this breathtaking abode offering the life of luxury you deserve. Your new home features an impressive 4,872 sqft of living space with four plush bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a room for every mood and occasion. As soon as you step into the entry foyer, you are greeted by sweeping hardwood floors and glittering chandeliers that set the tone for this impeccable home. A great room awaits with a vaulted ceiling, a stunning chandelier and a faux fireplace complete with a marble surround for a touch of opulence. This elegant living space flows freely into the formal dining room, also illuminated by sparkling chandeliers. For more relaxed affairs, there is a family room with built-in bookshelves and slider doors that spill out to a covered deck where you can relax and take in the leafy outlook. For those who love to cook, you are treated to a designer kitchen with cornflower blue cabinetry paired with a contemporary lighting fixture for an artistic take on a french modern mix. There are sweeping granite counters, a wet bar and a suite of stainless steel appliances that include a wine fridge, dishwasher and both a built-in cooktop and drop-in range. The breakfast nook is set under two skylights. Your decadent owner’s suite is fit for a king with lake views, a high ceiling, dual closets, access to the patio and a gas fireplace for a cozy ambience. At the end of the day, the luxurious ensuite will delight with granite throughout, dual vanities and a tiled shower for the ultimate relaxation. Step out to your extended patio to enjoy, relax, and take-in the breathtaking lake views and sunsets. The list of features is long and impressive with extra inclusions such as double-pane windows, storm doors and windows and a storm shelter. The lot is fully fenced and there is a sprinkler system to keep the lawns and manicured gardens looking lush year-round. Wiring for surround sound ensures the full entertainment experience and there is also a computer nook, ceiling fans throughout and a vacuum system. There is also a security system, an attached three-car garage, plush window coverings and so much more to discover. You will live only moments from Lake Waco and the luxurious Ridgewood Country Club.