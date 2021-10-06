Designed for quintessential indoor-outdoor living--this Brazos River Estate just hit the market. This amazing near 6,000 sqft home sits on over 2 tree-filled acres that connect to the Brazos River! The property boasts a private two-story boat dock that highlights the most tranquil parts of the river. Upon entry to the home you are greeted by an jaw-dropping crystal chandelier that is mirrored in the open-concept formal dining room. The iron-work staircase is sure to wow your guests! Entertain in the fabulous great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, solid wood floors, and an abundance of natural light from the statement windows and patio doors. Soft contemporary white and grey tones and chic recessed lighting are complemented by brilliant natural light that pours into the expansive chef's kitchen. The serene master suite features a spacious, oversized bedroom divided by a two-way fireplace that defines the naturally lit sitting area. Upon entering the on-suite bath you are greeted by a large dressing room/walk-in closet. Around the corner in the luxurious, spa-like bath you’ll find a large soaker tub, steam shower, and custom wood cabinets. Upstairs awaits 3 more bedrooms, two of which are equipped with a private on-suite bath. As a bonus, there is a second living space off of the third bedroom. Nothing beats grilling out on the covered patio, enjoying sunsets on the deck or cozying up to the great room’s stone fireplace to soak up million-dollar views. This home has it all! Don’t miss your chance to own a slice of the Brazos!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,700,000
