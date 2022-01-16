Amazing 4/2 single family home being sold as is in a peaceful neighborhood. This is the best opportunity for you to buy this property at the most discounted price for rehab. House features includes four Bedrooms, two baths, spacious living area, airy layout, storage, a large backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $109,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baylor is seeking a new season-opening 2022 football game after its Sept. 3 matchup against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium was canceled.
Look out, Chip and Joanna. Another power couple may be gaining on you.
A parental rights trial Tuesday for two sisters of Frankie Gonzalez, the toddler found battered and dead in June 2020 and whose parents were a…
Waco’s housing shortage weighs most heavily on the bottom tier of its wage-earners, who are likely to spend more than 30% of their income on r…
A record-breaking explosion of COVID-19 cases continued Friday in McLennan County, accompanied by a rise in hospital visits that caused one Wa…
McLennan County broke another COVID-19 daily record Thursday with 947 new cases reported, as a January surge driven by the omicron variant fil…
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is proving less deadly than the delta strain did last summer, but Waco Mortuary and surrounding funeral…
Four years ago, Kevin Hoffman’s wife Jerry retired after three-plus decades of coaching basketball that included more than 600 wins. On Monday…
Connally Independent School District students and teachers will go to online instruction for four school days in response to an accelerating n…
Public testing returned to Waco on Monday as 653 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported amid an unprecedented surge of cases driven by the omi…