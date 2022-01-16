 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $109,900

Amazing 4/2 single family home being sold as is in a peaceful neighborhood. This is the best opportunity for you to buy this property at the most discounted price for rehab. House features includes four Bedrooms, two baths, spacious living area, airy layout, storage, a large backyard.

