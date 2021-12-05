 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $125,000

Perfect investment opportunity in the heart of Waco. Could be a spacious single-family home or you could use one side as living and rent the second side. The ideas are endless with this one. Large 3 car garage/shop for storage. Nostalgic hard wood floors cover most of the house. Just waiting for the perfect owner to bring this property back to life.

