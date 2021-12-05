Great opportunity to own an affordable 4/2 in the Baylor Bubble! Perfect setup for a family or student housing. Large living, spacious kitchen and roomy bedrooms. One bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Large room in the back has been used as a 4th bedroom or could also serve as a second living space. Quiet street with ample parking. Great sized fenced backyard and detached garage for additional parking or storage. Home is equipped with a security system and all appliances convey including W/D. New roof in 2020. Sold as-is, cash or conventional only. Great investment opportunity for Baylor parents or anyone looking for an affordable property in a highly desirable area!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $139,900
