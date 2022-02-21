4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $149,900

You'll love this property situated in a beautiful community, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This is the best opportunity for you to buy this property at the most discounted price. Houses like this does not come too often, so avail this opportunity while you can. .This house can be the perfect place to settle down, the peaceful neighborhood adds to its value being a completely residential area. Don't miss the chance to take a look at this nice house.