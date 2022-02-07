4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $154,900

If you’re looking for a starter home in Waco, we’ve got a great one for you! This four bedroom two bath home is conveniently located close to shopping, downtown, nightlife and minutes from Baylor! You will find original hardwood floors in the front half of the house and a modern sleek kitchen with many updates in the back! Outside is a covered patio and fenced in yard, backed up to a park and playground within walking distance! Come see why this move-in ready home is perfect for you!