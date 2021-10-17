Great investment opportunity. A new owner could rent out as an investment or live in the main house and have the garage apartment generate rental income. This property consists of three structures. The first is a 2 / 1 house (3200 Harrison Street). This property used to be a rental property that rented for $925/month. It is currently vacant. The second, a 1 / 1 garage apartment (705 Ashleman Street), is approximately 400 SF and is rented for $650/month until 05/31/2022. The third structure is approximately a 250 SF storage room that the Tenant in the second structure utilizes. Call / Text today for your tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
Albert Leslie Love Jr., carried two garbage sacks filled with his personal belongings Wednesday afternoon from 10½ years behind bars as he wal…
Fifteen men arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department last week in a “sex buyer suppression operation” face felony charges after th…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A 14-year-old La Vega High School student was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, just outside school property.
There’s always that intensely quiet moment inside Kei’Shawn Clater’s head, right before the action starts, when he braces for myriad possibilities.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A Connally Elementary School teacher was arrested on a felony stalking charge Friday, shortly after he bonded out of jail on an online solicit…
It's hoped that a new $6 million plaza and walkway designed for events and parades along Bridge Street in East Waco will draw businesses and people to an area that was once a hub of activity.
One summer afternoon in 1955, a Baylor University geology student was roaming the dry streambed of Tonk Creek in Crawford.