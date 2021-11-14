Great opportunity to own an affordable 4/2 in the Baylor Bubble! Perfect setup for a family or student housing. Large living, spacious kitchen and roomy bedrooms. One bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Large room in the back has been used as a 4th bedroom or could also serve as a second living space. Quiet street with ample parking. Great sized fenced backyard and detached garage for additional parking or storage. Home is equipped with a security system and all appliances convey including W/D. New roof in 2020. Sold as-is, cash or conventional only. Great investment opportunity for Baylor parents or anyone looking for an affordable property in a highly desirable area!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...
A court clerical error led a six-time felon who crushed a man’s skull with a hammer in 2012 during a dispute over a $10 debt to spend two week…
Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club has been sold to a group of Waco businessmen, former owner Tommy Tompkins said Wednesday, calling it the “next gre…
- Updated
The changes affect the tax returns most Americans will submit in spring 2023.
A 19-year-old Waco man with a history of sex offenses was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child when he was 15.
South Waco residents around Cotton Palace Park have started dreaming along with city parks officials and consultants about the future of Waco’…
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
Pieces of Waco’s past are up for sale through Nov. 18 in an online Waco Founder Lions Club auction of rides, equipment and furniture from Kidd…
Mike Copeland: Tecovas opening Waco store Friday; Mitchell projects; Building permit roundup; Spending strong
Just in time for holiday spending, Austin-based Tecovas will open its new Waco store Friday at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
-
- 2 min to read
The Waco Hippodrome’s illuminated marquee long has caught attention of passersby on Austin Avenue, but the theater’s backside facing Franklin …