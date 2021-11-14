 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $159,900

Great opportunity to own an affordable 4/2 in the Baylor Bubble! Perfect setup for a family or student housing. Large living, spacious kitchen and roomy bedrooms. One bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Large room in the back has been used as a 4th bedroom or could also serve as a second living space. Quiet street with ample parking. Great sized fenced backyard and detached garage for additional parking or storage. Home is equipped with a security system and all appliances convey including W/D. New roof in 2020. Sold as-is, cash or conventional only. Great investment opportunity for Baylor parents or anyone looking for an affordable property in a highly desirable area!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
Columnists

George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert