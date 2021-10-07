4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900

Great investment opportunity. A new owner could rent out as an investment or live in the main house and have the garage apartment generate rental income. This property consists of three structures. The first is a 2 / 1 house (3200 Harrison Street). This property used to be a rental property that rented for $925/month. It is currently vacant. The second, a 1 / 1 garage apartment (705 Ashleman Street), is approximately 400 SF and is rented for $650/month until 05/31/2022. The third structure is approximately a 250 SF storage room that the Tenant in the second structure utilizes. Call / Text today for your tour.