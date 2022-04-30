 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,900

This property features an almost acre size lot and 2,128 square feet of cozy living space just a short walk from the Brazos river. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood away from the busy city to relax outside or stay nestled inside with 2 large living areas and 4 bedrooms customizable for your leisure. This 2019 home will not last long as it has been priced to sell at an insane $93.94/SqFt! Worried about high taxes? Only $1,504/year WITHOUT a tax exemption! Get your offer in quick as sellers will be presented offers as they are submitted. Schedule your showing today!

