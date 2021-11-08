 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000

Great Location & Investment Property. Recently remodeled 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath main house with a Guest house or apartment that has one bedroom one bath, Kitchen living area ready to rent. New Roof, HVAC & Duct, New concrete patio and walkway, 75% new plumbing. Lots of space to park, large fenced backyard. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Texas.

