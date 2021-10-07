The opportunities are endless with this amazing new listing just blocks away from Baylor campus and many shopping areas. An investors dream, this property is ready for you to make it into something fantastic for yourself or as an income producing property. The home has approximately 1824 sq ft with 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a good size living room, kitchen, and dining room as well that are connected. There is huge potential to reconfigure the floor plan to optimize for future tenants! But the possibilities do not end there! In the back yard you have a covered carport with a large attached garage. The garage has been divided into a workshop and a one bedroom efficiency apartment with bathroom and kitchenette. In addition, there is a second building in the back with an apartment that showcases three separate rooms, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. WOW! Huge opportunities with this one! Schedule with us today to come and see this property today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $219,900
