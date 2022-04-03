This home is a 4-bedroom with 2 full bathrooms with a whole rehab that has been done. This home has a new HVAC that was put in, all new windows through the home. The kitchen includes all new cabinets and new granite countertops with all new appliances and LVT flooring. The 3 bedrooms has all new carpet and ceiling fans, and the master bedroom has all new LVT flooring. Both restrooms have been completely redone and looks amazing! The backyard is big and has a good-sized workshop to do many things in. Did I mention it's in the perfect location? This home is perfect for first-time home buyers or someone wanting to upgrade. This home won't last long. Schedule your appointment today.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco attempted murder, Fort Worth homicide charges added against man arrested in shootout with police
Police filed an additional charge of attempted murder against the Waco man they said exchanged gunfire Tuesday night with officers serving war…
If absence truly makes the heart grow fonder, then how do you explain Brittney Griner’s relationship with Baylor fans?
The creators of a new kayak launch on the Middle Bosque River near Lake Waco hope it will bring new anglers and paddlers to a spot previously known mostly to insiders.
Roll a bowling ball, smack a golf ball and have a ball watching movies, maybe a film festival featuring “Caddyshack,” “Tin Cup” and “The Big Lebowski.”
Federal judge keeps ex-Baylor coach Art Briles in Title IX lawsuit involving domestic violence by player
A federal judge Wednesday rejected a motion by former Baylor University head football Coach Art Briles to dismiss him as a defendant in a Titl…
A driver was injured after crashing through a fence Thursday morning at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School on Cobbs Drive, Waco Fire Department…
A Waco man wanted on several warrants surrendered after barricading himself in a South Waco home late Tuesday and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.
Waco homebuilder Steve Sorrells figured he could create something special in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, so he reached out to Mara Hauser, an interior designer from Chicago, to help him connect the dots.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
An amended agreement between Transformation Waco and the Waco Independent School District that would have extended their contract through 2024…