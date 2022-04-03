 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $224,900

This home is a 4-bedroom with 2 full bathrooms with a whole rehab that has been done. This home has a new HVAC that was put in, all new windows through the home. The kitchen includes all new cabinets and new granite countertops with all new appliances and LVT flooring. The 3 bedrooms has all new carpet and ceiling fans, and the master bedroom has all new LVT flooring. Both restrooms have been completely redone and looks amazing! The backyard is big and has a good-sized workshop to do many things in. Did I mention it's in the perfect location? This home is perfect for first-time home buyers or someone wanting to upgrade. This home won't last long. Schedule your appointment today.

