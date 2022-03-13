4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000

Hello Home! Take a look at this well maintained corner lot home with large mature trees and a white picket fence. This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths downstairs and a HUGE living space with a half bath and a large closet upstairs as well as a sitting area. Would make a great mother in law suite or guest suite. Laundry shoot upstairs! Updated kitchen and large dining area, high ceilings, with original hardwood floors running the entirety of this 2500 sq ft home. 5 yr old roof, vivant security system, nest thermostat, gas stove, fridge and dishwasher are just some of the wonderful features available of this move in ready home. This home sits right behind the original Magnolia store and central to shopping areas.