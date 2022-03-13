Hello Home! Take a look at this well maintained corner lot home with large mature trees and a white picket fence. This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths downstairs and a HUGE living space with a half bath and a large closet upstairs as well as a sitting area. Would make a great mother in law suite or guest suite. Laundry shoot upstairs! Updated kitchen and large dining area, high ceilings, with original hardwood floors running the entirety of this 2500 sq ft home. 5 yr old roof, vivant security system, nest thermostat, gas stove, fridge and dishwasher are just some of the wonderful features available of this move in ready home. This home sits right behind the original Magnolia store and central to shopping areas.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.
Waco real estate agent Clay Fuller has landed a big slab of brisket. He brokered a deal that will bring Terry Black’s Barbecue to Waco, in the…
Waco celebrity watchers — that is, Waco watchers of celebrities — may want to pencil in Saturday morning at Magnolia Market at the Silos.
The following people were indicted last week by a McLennan County grand jury.
The start of 2022 has been rocky. Will things get worse before they get better?
A 30-year-old Waco man was killed and at least one other man was injured in a shooting in the 700 block of Austin Avenue early Saturday mornin…
As the grackle flies, the 500 block of Austin Avenue is a third of a mile from a planned riverfront project, anchored by the Baylor University basketball arena, that is drawing wide attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment. But developers in that Austin Avenue block, in the shadow of the ALICO Building and the McLennan County Courthouse, have ambitions to reclaim it as the center of gravity for downtown, with major new office and residential buildings and a courthouse square.
Mike Copeland: Blue Bell flavors for the Silos; Scott Drew book; Local Skate Rat; Waco's German connection
Rumor has it those beautiful cows featured in Blue Bell commercials think Magnolia Market at the Silos is heaven, with Brenham a close second.
Police have arrested a Waco man on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Waco man Saturday morning on Austin Avenue.
Commuters should watch out for several lane and ramp closures along State Highway 6 throughout the week, according to the Texas Department of …