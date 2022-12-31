4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $227,900

Escape the high taxes of the city and check out this 4-bedroom 2 bath home situated on 1.41 acres right off 933. This 2016 home has an open floor plan, kitchen island, large pantry, separate utility room, metal storage shed, and an isolated master. Its only about 8 minutes from Homestead Heritage and has lots of fresh air and room to hang out in a gigantic back yard. Schedule you're showing today!