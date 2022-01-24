 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,000

Completely renovated in an established neighborhood and convenient location in the heart of Waco! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 laundry rooms, double vanity in master suite, original hardwood floors, new indoor/outdoor AC units, natural lighting with plenty of large windows, fresh paint, new master bedroom carpet, kitchen cabinets and granite countertops! Completely fenced with outdoor storage, carport for 3, covered patio and clean curb appeal. Priced to sell at $244,995 - view this property today! Call/text or schedule through showing time app. Seller is licensed Real Estate agent in the State of Texas.

