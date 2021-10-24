Spacious 4 bedroom home nicely situated in a convenient location of Waco. Great floorplan features 3 bedrooms/1 bath on the main level and 1 bedroom/1 bath upstairs. Upon approach, you're greeted with a nice inviting front porch leading inside to the nice sized living area. The Kitchen has good cabinet space and a separate dining area. Indoor laundry area, great large fenced backyard and plenty of parking space. Home is currently rented with lease expiration of April 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $235,000
