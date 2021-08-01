4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,000

This home was recently remodeled from the ground up. No detail was left undone. All plumbing and electrical was completed in the last few months. AC has been updated, and appliances were just delivered. The addition in the back added a lot of extra space! The laundry room is big enough to be a 5th bedroom! This home has it all including a new roof as of July 2021! It is zoned commercial and has a side entrance if you want to have a business! Only minutes from the Market Place and Richland Mall and all the shopping you desire. Also only minutes from many major employers!