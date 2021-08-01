This home was recently remodeled from the ground up. No detail was left undone. All plumbing and electrical was completed in the last few months. AC has been updated, and appliances were just delivered. The addition in the back added a lot of extra space! The laundry room is big enough to be a 5th bedroom! This home has it all including a new roof as of July 2021! It is zoned commercial and has a side entrance if you want to have a business! Only minutes from the Market Place and Richland Mall and all the shopping you desire. Also only minutes from many major employers!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lions Park and Kiddieland will be cleared out to give the park dating to 1952 a fresh start under new management.
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
In college athletics, friendship is fleeting. As soon as the kid down the block acquires a shiny, new toy, your friends will abandon you in a …
Precinct 4 McLennan County Constable Stan Hickey, who was arrested two years ago on allegations he choked a handcuffed suspect, will resign fr…
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he crashed his car Monday night on Interstate 35 in the …
Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the felony trial of a 39-year-old Bellmead man charged with continuous violence against the family.
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…