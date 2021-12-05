4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,000

This beautifully remodeled home was recently completed! No detail was left undone. Plumbing and electrical were all updated in the last few months. HVAC is only a few months old, roof was completed in October, water heater replaced this November, LED lighting throughout, appliances were delivered in the last couple months, granite in kitchen and bathrooms and many more details that you will have too see to appreciate! Side entrance with sidewalk is perfect for a home business! Centrally located, this home is only minutes from shopping, entertainment and all the new industries that are coming to Waco! Call today to schedule a private viewing!