4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,900

Hard to find home with 4 bedrooms built in 2015! You can't go wrong with this home. It is within minutes of the grocery store, mall, Starbucks, and more. If you have never had stained concrete floors, you will be happy with how easy they are to maintain and they stay looking beautiful for years and years. Love! Kitchen has lots of cabinet space topped with crown molding, a pantry, and lots of natural light coming in through the window. Separate dining room, spacious living room that can handle your large TV, isolated master bedroom with bathroom and big walk-in closet. Laundry room is in the house. Enjoy covered patio in the backyard that has room to grill, privacy fence and plenty of space to run! Make an appointment today!