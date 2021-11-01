 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $240,000

You will fall in love with the characteristics of this modern open floor plan. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home emphasize the trend of simplicity with natural light and openness. Entertaining is a breeze in this multi functional kitchen featuring a intricate island, exotic granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is perfect for BBQ parties or just enjoy your mornings or evenings on the wooden patio. Other highlights include: recessed lighting, electrical upgrade, laminate flooring, double pane windows and much more.

