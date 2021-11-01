You will fall in love with the characteristics of this modern open floor plan. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home emphasize the trend of simplicity with natural light and openness. Entertaining is a breeze in this multi functional kitchen featuring a intricate island, exotic granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is perfect for BBQ parties or just enjoy your mornings or evenings on the wooden patio. Other highlights include: recessed lighting, electrical upgrade, laminate flooring, double pane windows and much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nancy Grayson is closing Lula Jane’s come Thanksgiving, citing a staffing shortage and exhausting hours.
“We sincerely couldn’t be prouder to have planted a flag here,” Bell said.
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
Police on Tuesday arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting that sent a crowd at a party early Sunday morning scrambling for safety, McLennan C…
This story has been updated.
A Waco man who police say killed his disabled 10-year-old son last month by slitting his throat was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday.
Earlier this week, eight youth at Methodist Children’s Home moved into the new Legacy House, designed to support their development and help th…
It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game start…
An unusual fall weather pattern brought wind gusts topping 50 mph Thursday to the Waco region, causing canceled flights, downed power lines an…