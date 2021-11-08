4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $244,995

 Skip to main content
Completely renovated in an established neighborhood and convenient location in the heart of Waco! 4 bed, 3 bath, original hardwood floors, natural lighting with plenty of large windows, fresh paint, new master bedroom carpet, kitchen cabinets and granite countertops! Completely fenced with outdoor storage, carport for 3, covered patio and clean curb appeal. Priced improvement from $250,000 to $244,995 - view this property today! Call/text or schedule through showing time app.

