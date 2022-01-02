4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,000

20th Century architecture, with 21st Century style! Check out this great remodel on the outskirts of the downtown area. This great home, located on a deep corner lot, is located only a few blocks from the Silos. Great open concept maximized by the large, sweeping arches in the main living area. New hardwoods throughout. Kitchen includes stark white accents and a 5' x11' granite island, and incorporates a massive amount of storage space. Primary suite with it's own private bath. This home has been completely overhauled with the latest amenities, and style, while honoring its early 20th century roots. Check out our Matterport 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xpxLKQ6X5qA