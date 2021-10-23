 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,900

Four Bedroom home just 5 years old! Huge family room, dining and breakfast area. Oversized pantry with plenty of storage. Stained concrete floors and new carpet in bedrooms. Shaded backyard and covered patio area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert