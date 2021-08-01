4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,950

Early 1900's home brought back to life! Its unique architectural features have been preserved while still offering the comfort of the 21st century. This large home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a separate laundry room. Kitchen has been tastefully updated with granite counter tops, a functional island with a sink, garbage disposal, and new cabinets with tons of storage! Bathrooms offer floating vanities, tiled tubs, light up mirrors, and bluetooth-speaker exhaust fans (for your shower concerts)! Boasting 100% waterproof vinyl flooring, a new roof, updated electrical, updated plumbing, a new HVAC system, and a privacy fence!