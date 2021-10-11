 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

Completely renovated home in an established neighborhood plus a convenient location in the heart of Waco! 4 beds, 3 full baths with charming original hardwood floors and natural lighting with plenty of large windows! Completely fenced with outdoor storage, carport for 3, covered patio and clean curb appeal. Priced to sell at $250,000 - view this property today! Call/text to show or schedule through showing time.

