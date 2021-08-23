 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $254,900

Take a look at this adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bath house on one of Waco's prettiest streets! Same owner for the last 20+ years. Coming in at over 2000 square feet there is ample space for you and your family. Enjoy two separate living areas, one with a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen boasts a countertop range with a double oven and breakfast nook. The master bath comes equipped with a walk-in whirlpool tub! 3 other bedrooms with a hall bath and cute Jack & Jill bath between 2 of the rooms. New roof installed 3 years ago and chimney upgrades recently done. Enjoy built-in shelves for storage in the 2 car garage and a separate workshop with A/C! Let the pups run around in the dog run along the side of the house and behind the shop. Additional garden shed for extra storage.

