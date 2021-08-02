 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $272,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $272,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $272,000

Sendero Springs 2 Story home with so much to offer... in the Midway ISD!! Don’t miss out!!! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 spacious living areas. The large back yard is completely fenced for entertaining with family and friends. Neighborhood park is within walking distance of the home. Sendero Springs is located 2 miles to the Central Marketplace - lots of shopping and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert