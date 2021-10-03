 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000

Completely Renovated Farmhouse 4 bedroom 3 bath Home with with over half an acre. Beautiful sight lines with lots of natural light and oversized garage with super spacious workshop or man cave attached. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances ample cabinetry with 42" upper cabinets and crown molding. Enjoy luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home, double paned windows, with an oversized utility/mud room, 2 living areas, spacious bedrooms, super spacious owners retreat bedroom, upstairs kids room and bath and play area. All the bathrooms have been completely renovated also and have a spa like feel to them. The open and generous completely fenced backyard has mature trees covered patio, the long front driveway is perfect for RV and boat parking. 2 Hvac systems were installed in August 2021.

