WOW!!!!! We have a 4 bedroom, 2 full bath in the heart of South Waco. This 2021 newly built home is ready to go. This home is just around 1,600 sqft and in the prefect spot. This new home has tile through out the entire home, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen has all granite counter tops and recessed lights and lots more. Come see it NOW!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,000
