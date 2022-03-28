4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

If living on a lake has been your dream, this could be the perfect property for you! Escape the big city and come to this peaceful setting located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and Baylor University are only minutes away, and with Waco Surf waterpark (formerly BSR Cable Park) right around the corner, perfect entertainment for all ages is just a 5-minute walk away! This home has fresh paint, newer vinyl plank flooring, and a roof that was replaced in 2021. Imagine waking up each morning to a beautiful view from the picture window in the master bedroom. There is plenty of room here for family and friends. The family room includes a wood-burning fireplace and there is a second living/dining area with double French doors leading out to the composite deck. With so much space for outside enjoyment, this could be an entertainer’s delight. Your guests can enjoy a bedroom with a view or a bedroom with its own private sitting area. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, another room could serve as an office or study. From the backyard, Step down to your own private dock for a little fishing or launch your canoe, kayak, or small John boat. With over 1,000 square feet of decking around the house, sit out front under the covered porch or out back on the lake. In addition to a detached two-car garage, there is a workshop with electric service along with another storage building that could even serve as a hobby room. Family home, weekend retreat, investment, income-producing vacation rental, the opportunities are endless. No city taxes here and very low property taxes!