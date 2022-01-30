 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

The vintage properties at 2429 S 2nd and 2428 S 3rd are situated back-to-back, spanning the entire block from 2nd to 3rd and provide awesome potential for adding on to each property and/or adding shared parking in the back. Together they sit on 0.58 acres and offer an excellent investment opportunity for anyone anxious to enter the Baylor real estate market. In a sea of cookie-cutter offerings, these 1935 cottages provide an affordable and unique foray into or addition to an existing real estate portfolio. Call for a private showing today!

