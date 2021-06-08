4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $289,900

An elegant and pristine home is now available! A sizable floor plan with 1724 square feet and one of the only 4 beds offered this home has enough room for the whole family. An open concept design will make the flow on this home easy to navigate. Upgrades throughout will include granite countertops, vinyl flooring through its entirety, a fully functional and completely furnished kitchen, and dual vanities in the master. A calm and warm setting with very neutral colors will make this home feel cozy. Being built in only 2017 you can expect a very clean and near perfect home. Situated in close proximity to schooling, shopping, hospitals, anything and everything in downtown Waco, and local restaurants. A community lake of which is walking distance away is also available year round with no cost to you. All of this in a rapidly growing subdivision with a very good return makes it ideal. Call today to schedule your appointment! Seriously, this home could be gone tomorrow. View More