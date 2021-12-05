Don't miss out on this home built in 1925 on Austin Avenue in the heart of the Castle Heights area of Waco. Featuring four bedrooms plus the option for the fourth bedroom to be a game room or office to work from home, and has Dura-Last metal roof with shingles on top. Zoned O-2: Office-Residence District which offers a great investment option to be a business office, BBHE or STR. Detached garage could potentially be renovated for a rental to accommodate a college student. Excellent location one block from Pinewood Coffee, Harvest on 25th, Sloane's, downtown Magnolia Silos, restaurants, Baylor University and all that downtown has to offer. Endless opportunities!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,000
