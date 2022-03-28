Welcome to 2118 Huntington. This lovely four-bedroom two bath home is located just minutes from your favorite restaurants, night life enjoyment places and less than ten minutes from Richland Mall. Recently updated home boasts large bedrooms, open concept kitchen to living area and a large backyard. You won't want to miss the opportunity to own this home. Schedule your private tour today !
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amazon, the Seattle-based giant of online shopping and delivery, confirmed the rumors in October 2020 that a robotic fulfillment center would …
A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.
Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant, a Temple fine dining institution, has agreed to make a delivery to Waco, and it is bringing the entire menu.
McLennan County residents may need to take a deep breath and count to 10 when they receive their property appraisal notices in a few weeks.
Waco police posted a clip Friday evening of surveillance video and a small photo showing a vehicle they believe is linked to a murder investigation.
Texas State Technical College’s newest dorm has been evacuated and closed to students after the State Fire Marshal’s Office found numerous fire hazards, including a damaged sprinkler system, exposed electrical wiring and gaps that would let fire spread more rapidly if one occurred.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco woman last week on two domestic assault charges involving an incident with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.
A Texas State Technical College dorm that closed suddenly because of fire safety issues reported last week never went through third-party buil…
Super Centex Girls Basketball Team: Fairfield's Brackens carving out her own legacy as do-it-all leader
If your last name is Brackens in Fairfield, Texas, then you will forever carry the weight of expectation.
A “strike team” of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred …