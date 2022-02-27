Truly unique property in South Waco! Check out this 1 1/2 Story home sitting on 2 city lots. If you are looking for space in the city, this is it! Home was previously renovated so all the major items are new! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a bonus office area in the main house, 1 bedroom and 1 bath in the unit behind the garage. Updates on this one are foam insulation, new HVAC, Plumbing, electric & roof. Detached Garage with foam insulation as well, huge yard that's completely fenced in. Don't wait too much longer, as this one won't last!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900
