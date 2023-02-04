Welcome to 217 Ave I. PROPERTY IS IN AN APPROVE ELIGIBLE USDA AREA, 0% DOWN! This lovely four bed two bath home boasts over eighteen hundred square feet and is situated on over a quarter acre lot. Conveniently located just minutes I35, making traveling to DFW or Austin a breeze. This custom home offers a split open floorplan with three bedrooms on one end and an isolated master on the other, large open kitchen - to - living space, an abundance of space in the pantry for all your households' appliances, snacks and storage. Outdoors you have a covered patio for all your entertaining needs, spacious backyard to hit a trampoline, pool or jungle gym for the kids. You won't want to miss your opportunity at own this BRAND-NEW CONSTRUCTION home, schedule your private tour today!