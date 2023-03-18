Welcome to 3020 Edmond Ave. This lovely home boasts four bedrooms, two bath and is just under eighteen hundred square feet. One of a kind custom home nestled in the heart of Waco. The open floorplan is split with the primary bedroom on the left side and the guest bedrooms on the right for consideration of privacy. Large open kitchen with an oversized island for add'l seating. The backyard is completely fenced with privacy in mind, you won't want to miss your chance at this custom 2022 NEW BUILD, schedule your private tour today!