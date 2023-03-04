Come check out this picture perfect home in the peaceful Brentwood community of China Spring! While boasting natural light and good vibes inside, this home is located near the community catch and release pond, playground, splash pad, and recreation trail! Built in 2020 and well maintained, the home boasts high ceilings, stone fireplace, granite countertops, backsplash, waterproof laminate flooring, neutral paint throughout and a charming entry accent wall that adds great character. Located in the desirable China Spring school district with quick access to Waco regional Airport, Lake Waco, Baylor University, downtown, and other Waco amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Locals of a certain age will remember Waco's Steak and Ale, dimly lighted with a great salad bar, plush seating, good but reasonably priced st…
He never set foot in Waco before attending Baylor, and never returned. But it made an impression, the elementary school music teacher leaving …
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
City officials are considering a new lake on Waco Creek as part of a park planned next to the former Floyd Casey Stadium site.