Check out 311 Elk Spur Road located just outside of the city of Waco/Bellmead. This semi-new double wide home is only 2 years and sits on 2.8+/- acres of land. Which is perfect for someone who wants to get away from that busy, city life. It has plenty of room to roam, ride 4wheelers, go carts, build a workshop and such. Entertaining comes easy with 4BD 2BA , 2 living areas, a spacious kitchen with full appliance package and a large breakfast island. It also has plenty of windows that bring in tons of natural light. This home also comes with a complete Hydro Pro Water System and a 7,500 gallon storage tank that is for home usage. So no need to worry about those water bills anymore!! This is a great property that is just needing a new family to make their own. Contact me today for more details and to schedule your showing!