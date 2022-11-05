4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $309,900

Welcome home to this adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the highly sought-after Brentwood Subdivision in China Spring! The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests, or gathering around for family dinner and game night! The kitchen features granite countertops and a large island and ample cabinet storage. With 4 spacious bedrooms, you have endless options! A guest room, home office, or maybe a nursery for your growing family! This home has a Tesla-compatible charging station in the garage, all you need is the connection adapter and the Tesla. Finish your day relaxing on the back patio while the kids play in the perfectly manicured backyard complete with a portable storage building.