4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $309,900

You will not want to miss this house!! This Beautiful New Construction home sitting on over 1 acre of land welcomes you to an open concept with 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms perfect for those needing the space. The inviting kitchen features custom cabinets with granite countertops, walk in pantry, and custom island with a seating area. Generous master bedroom with master bathroom featuring dual vanities and custom tiled stand up shower. The 9ft ceilings and the stained concrete floors throughout complements the home. Other features include foam insulation, recess lighting and much more. This home is conveniently located with easy access to I-35, shopping center, HEB, Baylor University and downtown Waco.