4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $315,000

Welcome to 921 Camp Dr. Wanting a home in a prime location ? Well look no further, this lovely property is minutes from the Extraco event center where a numbers of different events are held year around and a popular place to hang out with the family or spend the evening with friends while your favorite band is playing. Ever heard of "The Silos" I bet you have, we're less than 15 minutes away from them ! So whether you like to go out and jam to some music or grab a cupcake down at the silos this property is for you ! OVER twenty two hundred square feet of renovated beauty. Schedule your private tour today !